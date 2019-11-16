Raiders-Bengals odds, predictions: Betting lines, picks for NFL Week 11 game

The Raiders head into their Week 11 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals with a leg up. The team will be going up against the worst run defense in the league.

The Bengals give up 173.0 yards per game and have yet to win a matchup this season. This win is pretty much in the cards for the Silver and Black. Plus, this is a huge opportunity for Josh Jacobs (and his fantasy owners) to capitalize on his running game.

On the other side, Bengals RB Joe Mixon is 14th in the NFL with 131 carries this seasons.

If you're a betting person, the Raiders are favored in the upcoming matchup according to Sportsline.

Line

Caesars: OAK -750

Consensus: OAK -711

Westgate: OAK -700

Wynn: OAK -700







Here are how NFL writers around the country see the Raiders-Bengals game shaking out:

Paul Gutierrez, ESPN: Raiders 31, Bengals 16

Ben Baby, ESPN: Raiders 30, Bengals 13

Michael David Smith, PFT: Raiders 21, Bengals 7

Michael Florio, PFT: Raiders 41, Bengals 20











