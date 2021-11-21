Raiders, Bengals announce inactives ahead of Week 11

The Raiders and Bengals are set to kick off in under 90 minutes and both teams have announced their list of inactive players.

For the Raiders, they will be without linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski once again. Look for the team to play more of K.J. Wright, Denzel Perryman and Cory Littleton in his place.

Third-round pick Malcolm Koonce is also inactive despite general manager Mike Mayock saying that we would see more of him in the second half of the year. Instead, look for Carl Nassib and Clelin Ferrell to be the primary backups in Week 11.

Here is the full list of inactive players for both the Raiders and the Bengals:

Raiders:

CB Keisean Nixon

RB Jalen Richard

LB Nick Kwiatkoski

LB Malcolm Koonce

OT Jackson Barton

DT Kendal Vickers

Bengals:

CB Vernon Hargreaves

WR Trenton Irwin

OT Fred Johnson

DT Tyler Shelvin

WR Auden Tate

