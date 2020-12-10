Raiders benching Carl Nassib sends clear message about practice habits

Raiders benching Nassib sends message about practice habits originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The message Jon Gruden sent by making defensive end Carl Nassib a healthy scratch on Sunday against the New York Jets is impossible to ignore.

The question now is, will it light the necessary fire to motivate a struggling position group into becoming an asset over the last four games of the season?

In desperate need to create a more formidable pass rush and to build a sturdier front wall against the run, Gruden and the Raiders’ defensive coaching staff are shining a brighter spotlight on the daily practice habits of each member of the defensive line.