Raiders benching Carl Nassib sends clear message about practice habits
The message Jon Gruden sent by making defensive end Carl Nassib a healthy scratch on Sunday against the New York Jets is impossible to ignore.
The question now is, will it light the necessary fire to motivate a struggling position group into becoming an asset over the last four games of the season?
In desperate need to create a more formidable pass rush and to build a sturdier front wall against the run, Gruden and the Raiders’ defensive coaching staff are shining a brighter spotlight on the daily practice habits of each member of the defensive line.