Raiders bench Derek Carr

The signs were there in the last few days. But now the news has become official.

The Raiders have benched Derek Carr.

Head coach Josh McDaniels made the announcement at his Wednesday press conference. Jarrett Stidham will serve as the starting quarterback for the last two games with Chase Garbers coming up to be the backup. Carr will be inactive as the No. 3 QB.

“None of us is happy with where we’re at. But we think it’s an opportunity to evaluate a younger player who hasn’t had much time to play,” McDaniels said. “Talking to Derek — who was great — he understands the scenario that we’re in and the situation. And very supportive of the two young guys. Those three guys, obviously, have worked together hand-in-hand all year. And he’ll do anything he can to help them. So, that’s what we’re going to do.”

The elephant in the room is Carr’s contract. He has $40.4 million in guarantees that become fully vested if he’s unable to pass a physical before the third day of the 2023 waiver period, when that money becomes fully guaranteed. So, benching Carr now ensures he’ll be healthy enough to be released before the guarantees convert from injury only.

The Raiders could release Carr or they could work out a deal to trade him — though that trade would not become official until the start of the new league year in March.

While it seems obvious that Carr’s time with the Raiders has come to an end, McDaniels said that nothing definitive has been decided.

“There’s no finality to today,” McDaniels said. “This is just a decision that we thought, after talking about it and contemplating it, that we thought would be an opportunity for us to see what we have in [Stidham]. And how we do going forward, we’ll see.

“There’s a lot to be sorted through once the season’s over.”

Carr has completed just 60.8 percent of his passes for 3,522 yards with 24 touchdowns and a league-high 14 interceptions this season. His passer rating is down from 94.0 in 2021 to 86.3.

“He’s been accountable all year and I know he’ll continue to do that — that’s the kind of person and teammate he is,” McDaniels said. “Those aren’t easy conversations, but that’s the nature of the position. Like I said, I couldn’t be more complimentary of him, the way he handled it.

“This is an A-1, class human being. And he’s obviously meant a lot to this place for a long time. And, as I said, we’ll see how this goes going forward. I’m not going to sit here and predict the future. There’s a lot that could happen. And we’re going to take these things one day at a time.”

A second-round pick in 2014, Carr has started 142 games for the Raiders, missing just two regular-season games due to injury. He’s become the team’s franchise leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns. With 63 victories as a starter, he trails only Ken Stabler (69) on the franchise list.

