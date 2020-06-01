We knew it was happening, but it's really, truly happening.

The Raiders have begun the tedious process of packing up their facility in Alameda to begin the journey to their new digs in Las Vegas.

The #Raiders have begun the arduous task of packing up their longtime Alameda facility for the move to Las Vegas, as some moving trucks have already departed. — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) May 29, 2020

The facility on Bay Farm Island in Alameda has been the team's home since 1996, and has been closed since March 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

[RELATED: Raiders begin UNLV turf installation]

In and around the Raiders' Allegiant Stadium in Sin City appears almost ready to go. With the outside lighting and official "Raiders Way" street signs installed in the nearby area, it's becoming more of a reality of the relocation.

Members of the team have also already shown face in Las Vegas. Quarterback Derek Carr posted a YouTube video at a local park along with Zay Jones, Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller.

Raiders have begun packing up Alameda facility for Las Vegas move originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area