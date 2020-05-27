Two weeks after the Raiders' natural grass turf was laid out, it's UNLV football's turn to get in on the action at Allegiant Stadium.

Crews on Tuesday began installing the artificial turf UNLV will play its home games on inside of the $2 billion, 65,000-seat stadium.

Photos show crews got the installation of the turf underway in the north end of the stadium. The turf is being installed in sections and already has field lines painted on the surface.

UNLV is slated to play six home games at Allegiant Stadium. The Rebels and the Raiders worked out a deal for UNLV's Oct. 24 game versus Colorado State to be moved to Oct. 23 to have the Sept. 12 game versus Arizona State be played at Allegiant, as opposed to Sam Boyd Stadium.

Raiders begin UNLV turf installation to play on at Allegiant Stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area