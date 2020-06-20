Raiders begin installation of 'legacy bricks' at Allegiant Stadium

The first fan-focused legacy bricks have been laid at the Raiders' Allegiant Stadium.

The bricks -- engraved with the names and messages of the fans who purchased them-- were installed Tuesday.

All proceeds from the sale of the bricks, which ranged in price from $850-$1,500, go to the franchise's charitable arm, The Raiders Foundation.

Raiders President Marc Badain said thousands of bricks were sold ahead of the May cutoff date and are now being installed.

