Raiders beat winless Bengals, improve to 6-4

The Raiders are still in the playoff race. And the Bengals are still in first place in the race for the first overall pick.

Although Cincinnati made it closer than most were expecting today in Oakland, the Raiders ultimately earned a hard-fought 17-10 victory over the Bengals. The win improves the Raiders to 6-4 and has them firmly in the AFC playoff race, while the loss drops the Bengals to 0-10, the worst record in the NFL.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Derek Carr was efficient, completing 25 of 29 passes for 292 yards, and Josh Jacobs had another strong game running the ball, with 23 carries for 112 yards.

For the Bengals, quarterback Ryan Finley struggled again, completing just 13 of 31 passes for 115 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception. Finley was sacked five times.

The Bengals’ top priority for the remainder of this season will be evaluating Finley and determining whether to use the likely first overall pick in the draft on a franchise quarterback. They could easily go 0-16.

For the Raiders, the playoffs are very much in sight. Jon Gruden has his team going places.