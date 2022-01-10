Raiders beat Chargers, make playoffs for the first time since 2016

The Raiders have done it. For the first time since 2016, the Raiders are going to the playoffs. They defeated the Chargers in Week 18 in one of the wildest games of the season.

Of course, it was Daniel Carlson who came through in the clutch. He made the game-winning field goal in overtime with no time remaining on the clock. It was his fifth game-winning field goal this season and it sent the Raiders to the playoffs.

It’s been quite the season for the Las Vegas Raiders. Their coach resigned midway through the season and their star receiver was released after a felony DUI that resulted in death. But they have managed to win four straight games to make the playoffs.

The Raiders finish the season at 10-7 and it’s just the second time in the last 19 years they won double-digit games. It’s been quite an impressive season by the Raiders to make the playoffs despite so much adversity.

The Raiders will play the Cincinnati Bengals in Round 1 of the playoffs. That game will kick off at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday afternoon as it’s the first game of Wild Card weekend.

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.