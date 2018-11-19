Raiders beat Cardinals, deliver a jolt to the 2019 NFL draft order

Today was a bad day for the Raiders if their goal is to get the highest pick they can in the 2019 NFL draft, and a good day if they actually want to play winning football.

The Raiders, who had the worst record in the NFL heading into today’s game, beat the Cardinals 23-21 on a last-second field goal. That result leaves both the Raiders and the Cardinals at 2-8 on the season. The 49ers are also 2-8, and all three teams are now tied for the worst record in the NFL. (The tiebreaker is strength of schedule, which can’t be calculated until the end of the season.)

As for today’s game in Arizona, the most interesting development was the sideline spat between Raiders coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr. The two of them do not seem to be seeing eye to eye, but Carr nonetheless marched the Raiders’ offense down the field and into field goal range at the end of the game. It was a solid effort from Carr, despite some game management mistakes that drew Gruden’s ire.

Cardinals rookie quarterback Josh Rosen did throw three touchdown passes, but he had a mostly ugly game, completing just nine of 20 passes for 136 yards, with two interceptions. Rosen has shown flashes, but he has a long way to go.

Both of these teams have a long way to go. One of them might have the first pick in the draft to help them get there.