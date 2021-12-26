Raiders beat Broncos 17-13, stay alive in AFC Wild Card hunt

It wasn’t always pretty, but the Raiders got the job done. They defeated the Broncos 17-13 in a game they needed to win. They swept the Broncos this season and improved to 2-3 in the division.

The Raiders have now won back-to-back games and are still alive in the AFC Wild Card hunt. At 8-7, they’ll likely need to win their final two games in order to get into the playoffs. But they have given themselves a chance to make the tournament.

This was a game in which the Raiders leaned on their rushing attack as Josh Jacobs went over 100 yards for the first time this season. He finished the game with 129 yards and multiple key runs to keep the chains moving.

The game-winning play for the Raiders was a 28-yard gain by Foster Moreau that gave them a new set of downs under the two-minute warning. The defense dominated for the Raiders as they allowed just eight total first downs in this game. They surrendered just 158 total yards and gave up just 4.0 yards per play

The next game for the Raiders will be against the Colts in Indianapolis in Week 17. They will finish the season at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. It’s been a wild season for the Raiders, but they are still alive going into the last two games of the season.

