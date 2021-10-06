Raiders, Bears Wednesday Injury Report: CB Nate Hobbs practices

Heading into a big week 5 matchup with the Chicago Bears, the Raiders are certainly less than healthy. The team saw three defensive backs leave the game due to injuries and none of them returned.

The expectation is that both Trayvon Mullen and Damon Arnette will miss Sunday’s game. Both players missed practice on Wednesday and it would be surprising if either player practiced all week. In fact, there is a chance that both players could be out much longer, but that is still unknown.

However, starting slot cornerback Nate Hobbs did practice today despite being evaluated for a concussion. In fact, he was a full participant at practice and that is a great sign for his availability this week.

Here is the full injury report from Week 5:

It’s worth noting that the Bears had six players miss practice entirely on Wednesday. That included Khalil Mack, who is dealing with two injuries (ribs and foot). However, it’s fair to assume that he will play in Week 5 against his former team.

