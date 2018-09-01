Raiders, Bears Super Bowl odds see big changes with Khalil Mack trade

NBC Sports Bay Area staff
NBC Sports BayArea

Losing Khalil Mack will be a major hit for the Raiders' defense. It will also be a major gain for the Chicago Bears

And Las Vegas is taking notice. 

The Raiders and Bears' Super Bowl odds have seen major changes on Saturday with the reported trade of Khalil Mack heading from Oakland to Chicago. Take a look at how much one player can change Sin City's mind: 

Mack is one of the most dominant defensive players in the NFL. Last season, Mack recorded 10.5 sacks, 61 tackles and 17 assists. 

The former No. 5 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft was named the 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and is a two-time First Team All-Pro. 


