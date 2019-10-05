It feels like every game of the Raiders' current road trip is of the utmost importance.

Such was the case last week when the Raiders arrived in Indianapolis staring a 1-3 start in the face after getting waxed by the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. But Jon Gruden's club responded with a 31-24 win at Lucas Oil Stadium to improve to 2-2.

Now, the Silver and Black are in London for a critical showdown with old friend Khalil Mack and the Bears.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Bears will be without quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, but the Raiders also are facing some injury concerns as wide receiver Tyrell Williams and offensive tackle Richie Incognito are listed as questionable for the Week 5 battle.

[RELATED: Why Carr must be dynamic for Raiders to top Bears]

Line:

Caesar's: CHI-5.5 (-110)

Consensus: CHI -5.5 (-109)

Westgate: CHI -5.5 (-110)

Wynn: CHI -5.5 (-110)







Here's how NFL writers around the country see the matchup shaking out:

Paul Gutierrez, ESPN: Bears 20, Raiders 16

Jeff Dickerson, ESPN: Bears 19, Raiders 6

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: Bears 20, Raiders 6

Michael David Smith, ProFootballTalk: Bears 20, Raiders 7

Mike Florio, ProFootballTalk: Bears 24, Raiders 10









Raiders-Bears odds, predictions: Betting lines, picks for NFL Week 5 game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area