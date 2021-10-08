Raiders, Bears final injury report: DT Akiem Hicks listed as doubtful

There aren’t a lot of surprises among the injury designations for the Raiders. Cornerbacks Trayvon Mullen and Damon Arnette are both out as expected. As is tight end Derek Carrier. Mullen is the big loss here.

The potential surprises are on the Bears side of things. The biggest loss could be DT Akiem Hicks who is Doubtful with a groin injury. There are also a host of players who are either OUT or Questionable.

Edge rusher Khalil Mack missed the first two practices this week with ribs and foot injuries. He returned Friday and was limited. He is questionable for the game against his former team but spoke Friday fully expecting he will play on Sunday.

Those who will absolutely NOT be playing for the Bears include TE Jesse James (personal), TE JP Holtz (quad), LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring), and RB David Montgomery (groin).

That’s a pretty banged-up team. We’ll see if the Raiders can take advantage.

