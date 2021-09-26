Raiders battle back from slow start, beat Dolphins 31-28 in OT

The Raiders couldn’t have got off to a worse start against the Dolphins in Week 3. Derek Carr threw a pick-six on the first drive of the game and then they turn it over on downs on the next drive. They were in a 14-0 deficit early in the first quarter and it appeared that Sunday just wouldn’t be their day.

However, the Raiders found a way to win the game and that is exactly what good teams do. They created a safety and then scored a touchdown on the next possession.

However, Miami was able to score a touchdown and convert on a two-point conversion to force overtime. The Raiders had the Dolphins at 4th and goal from the two-yard line but were unable to stop Jacoby Brissett on a quarterback scramble.

The Raiders got the ball to start the overtime period and took a 28-25 lead with a Daniel Carlson field goal. Miami managed to make a 50-yard field goal with under 3:00 minutes left. The Raiders got the ball back for a second time in overtime. They drove the ball all the way down the field, where Daniel Carlson made the game-winning field goal from 22 yards out.

Raiders QB Derek Carr had another huge game, throwing for more than 300 yards for the third-straight game. He had two touchdowns and averaged over 8.0 yards per attempt once again. While the interception was costly, it was another fantastic performance by one of the league’s best quarterbacks.

The Raiders are now 3-0 for the first time since the 2002 season. Their next game will be against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football in Week 4. With the Kansas City Chiefs starting the year off at 1-2, this feels like a big game if the Raiders do want to steal the AFC West this year.

