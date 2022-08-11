Raiders asking a lot of CB Nate Hobbs and he is stepping up to the challenge

No one who has watched Nate Hobbs since his rookie year should be surprised by his play. Hobbs is bonafide gamer, who came in like gangbusters as a rookie fifth round pick to lock down the slot cornerback job. Now the Raiders are asking what else he can do for them.

Hobbs has been moved around a lot in camp as several of his teammates and coaches have noted.

“We see Nate as a football player,” said DB coach Jason Simmons. “That’s why you see Nate being moved around to utilize multiple positions. He’s also an aggressive player. He’s a competitive player. He wants to do more. He wants to learn; he is a true spark.”

Recently Hobbs said he will have a chip on his shoulder his whole life, due to always being counted out. That gives an idea of where he gets his competitiveness. It also shows why he has reason to believe in himself entirely, because of how many times he’s proven those around him wrong.

That competitiveness shows up most when DaVante Adams steps to the line. Hobbs thinks he can be the best. In order to prove it, he must beat the best. So, every chance he gets, he lines up against the All Pro receiver.

“When DaVante [Adams] walks up, Nate [Hobbs] is like ‘I want the rep’,” said Derek Carr. “He’s not backing down. He’s like ‘I want that challenge.’ If it was up to Nate, he’d guard everybody. And I think that that’s what you want out of a DB and it doesn’t matter…if Davante makes a play, then boom, Nate’s like ‘i don’t care’ and next play he’ll knock one down and that’s the competitive spirit that you hope happens on your team.”

The result is apparent on the practice field, with Hobbs picking off a couple passes and forcing incompletions on several others.

His DB teammates have been impressed with him, including veteran Duron Harmon who joined the team this offseason.

“When I talk about a guy that’s always asking questions, always trying to figure out how to get better, I’m talking about him,” said Harmon, who is Hobbs’s locker mate. “He puts in the work each and every day. He comes to work ready to go; he’s so athletic, so twitchy, can play inside and outside. I’m excited to see what Nate will do this year.”

Hobbs has lined up against more than just Adams, and he doesn’t win them all. But that’s what camp is for. He came on quickly in his rookie camp and from all accounts, he’s taking strides in his second season as well.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire