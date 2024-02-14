Raiders’ Antonio Pierce attempted to lure Jessie Armstead away from Giants

Former New York Giants defensive captain and current Las Vegas Raiders head coach, Antonio Pierce, reportedly ‘pursued’ Giants special assistant Jesse Armstead for a similar position with the Raiders.

Armstead is apparently choosing to stay put with Big Blue.

Antonio Pierce and #Raiders pursued #Giants special assistant to the GM

Jessie Armstead for a similar role, but he is staying put, per sources. LVR thought he was coming to point where he had a presence at team facility, but Armstead will instead remain under contract in NY.… — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) February 14, 2024

Pierce served as the Raiders’ interim head coach after Josh McDaniels was fired midseason last year. He went 5-4 as the coach and was hired to the job full-time last month.

Armstead, like Pierce, was a former star linebacker for the Giants and has served as a Giants’ special assistant and consultant to the general manager since 2008.

As a player, Armstead was a five-time Pro Bowler and is a member of the Giants’ Ring of Honor.

