Raiders’ Antonio Pierce attempted to lure Jessie Armstead away from Giants
Former New York Giants defensive captain and current Las Vegas Raiders head coach, Antonio Pierce, reportedly ‘pursued’ Giants special assistant Jesse Armstead for a similar position with the Raiders.
Armstead is apparently choosing to stay put with Big Blue.
Pierce served as the Raiders’ interim head coach after Josh McDaniels was fired midseason last year. He went 5-4 as the coach and was hired to the job full-time last month.
Armstead, like Pierce, was a former star linebacker for the Giants and has served as a Giants’ special assistant and consultant to the general manager since 2008.
As a player, Armstead was a five-time Pro Bowler and is a member of the Giants’ Ring of Honor.