Antonio Brown reportedly is returning to the Raiders' practice facility on Tuesday, but the star receiver is still searching for his preferred helmet.

Brown tweeted Tuesday morning that he's looking for a Schutt Air Advantage Adult Large that was made in 2010 or later. In exchange, he will give you a signed Raiders helmet he wore in practice.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"I'm looking for a Schutt Air Advantage Adult Large Helmet that was manufactured in 2010 or after. In exchange I will trade a signed practice worn @Raiders helmet." — AB (@AB84) August 13, 2019

The four-time All-Pro lost his grievance Monday where he was fighting to wear the helmet, which has been outlawed by the NFL due to safety measures. However, there's a catch.

Brown is allowed to wear the Schutt Air Advantage as long as he finds one that is less than 10 years old. Naturally, the boisterous Brown went to Twitter.

[RELATED: Gruden played AB situation perfectly]

He's sure to get some wild responses, but with 1.4 million followers on the social media platform, it's worth a shot.

Raiders' Antonio Brown turns to Twitter in search of finding helmet originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area