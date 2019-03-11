Raiders' Antonio Brown trade offer to Steelers was rejected on Madden originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The Raiders pulled one over on the Steelers.

Oakland is set to acquire Antonio Brown from Pittsburgh, and it didn't have to give up any of its three first-round draft picks. In fact, to acquire the four-time All-Pro wide receiver, the Raiders only had to trade their 2019 third- and fifth-round selections.

For the Raiders' sake, they're lucky the Steelers weren't playing the Madden video game before accepting the trade.

UTEP quarterback Brandon Jones tried to trade a third-round and a fifth-round pick to the Steelers for Brown, and the game told him to "make a better offer."

Ouch.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr enjoyed Jones' tweet.

In fairness, the real-life picks the Raiders gave up were No. 66 and No. 141, according to ESPN. In the Madden game, Jones attempted to trade picks Nos. 91 and No. 155 to the Steelers.

Still, Madden even knows the Raiders got a good deal.