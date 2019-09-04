Our long summer #HelmetGate nightmare finally may be over.

Antonio Brown has decided on the headgear he'll wear for the Raiders this season: The Xenith Shadow.

ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted a photo of AB with the new helmet Wednesday afternoon.

After the summer drama, Raiders' WR Antonio Brown has opted to play this season in a Xenith Shadow helmet. Brown believes the Xenith Shadow makes him feel more agile and comfortable, and allows for better visibility.



RIP, Schutt AiR Advantage. pic.twitter.com/dNFWO9Z8QD



— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 4, 2019

The "Schutt AiR Advantage" helmet Schefter refers to is what started all of the antics. The helmet, which Brown filed two grievances with the NFL in hopes of being able to play in, no longer was NOCSAE certified. Brown had been wearing the Schutt AiR Advantage helmet for his entire career with the Pittsburgh Steelers and argued that he should still be able to wear it this year with Oakland.

But to no avail.

That particular model is also no longer being produced by manufacturers and was only deemed "adequate," by Virginia Tech Helmet Ratings, which gave it two out of a possible five stars..

So for now, we can rest easy ... it appears the current helmet is working well for him:

Antonio Brown getting ready for Monday night pic.twitter.com/h6MoKE5jXZ — Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) September 4, 2019

We'll see Brown wear the "Xenith Shadow" for the Raiders' Week 1 game against the Broncos this week on "Monday Night Football."

Raiders' Antonio Brown picks new helmet for NFL season after long saga originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area