It's like trying to find the elusive Waldo from the "Where's Waldo" book series.

One day Antonio Brown is at practice, wearing an approved helmet and smiling with teammates. Another day, he's off fighting the NFL trying to receive a grievance allowing to wear the same helmet he's had for the past decade.

Friday night, however, AB was in Concord checking out the nationally ranked football matchup between Florida's St. Thomas Aquinas High School and De La Salle High School.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Brown is from the South Florida area, but did not play at the highly-regarded St. Thomas Aquinas program.

The Raiders won their third preseason game Thursday night in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada against the Packers, although the All-Pro receiver did not suit up.

He even jumped in on the ESPNU broadcast of the high school game, answering some questions as the first half wound down.

AB always ready for the camera pic.twitter.com/7eTfWKXuKU — John Middlekauff (@JohnMiddlekauff) August 24, 2019

The man knows how to find attention, as he has been far and away the biggest storyline throughout training camp with the Silver and Black. To add to the drama, HBO's "Hard Knocks" crew has been following AB everywhere and capturing every moment.

[RELATED: Source: Raiders' Antonio Brown has second helmet grievance heard]

Story continues

Raiders fans will have to wait to see No. 84 in uniform, as he will almost certainly be held out of the team's final preseason game next week in Seattle.

Raiders' Antonio Brown dances with students at De La Salle football game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area