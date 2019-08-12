As Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown continues to fight the NFL's new helmet restrictions, a fellow future Hall of Famer is adjusting to the new rule.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady can no longer wear his old helmet, a Riddell VSR-4.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"I've been experimenting with a couple different ones, and I don't really love the one that I'm in, but I don't really have much of a choice," Brady said Monday on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show". "So I'm just trying to do the best I can to work with it."

Brady's old helmet, like Brown's Schutt Air Advantage, has been prohibited by the NFL to help player safety. The QB understands the reasoning for the rule, but is having a tough time getting used to a new helmet.

"You get used to the same helmet for a long period of time. My last helmet, I wore it the last four Super Bowls, so it was a pretty great helmet for me. I hated to put it on the shelf," Brady said. "It's kind of what I'm dealing with."

So far, Brown has yet to compromise with the league. The four-time All-Pro reportedly said he won't play football again if he can't use his favorite helmet. A source also told The Athletic's Daniel Kaplan that Brown would hold the NFL liable if he sustained a head injury while wearing a new helmet.

"He has a strong feeling about what's he worn on his head, and we're supporting him," Raiders coach Jon Gruden recently said. "We understand the league's position as well, so we're in a tough spot. We hope Antonio is back here soon because he's exciting to be around.

"I've got some plays for him and I hope I can start calling them."

[RELATED: Gruden, Raiders 'support' AB in helmet grievance with NFL]

For now, the Raiders can only wait to see what Brown will do next.

Story continues

Will Raiders' Antonio Brown adjust to NFL's helmet rule like Tom Brady? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area