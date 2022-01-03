Raiders ‘anticipate’ getting Pro Bowl TE Darren Waller back for Week 18

The Raiders have a pseudo playoff game coming up against the Chargers in Week 189. With a win, they are in the playoffs for the first time since 2016. And they could be getting some major help, just in time for the game.

In his Monday afternoon press conference, interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said that Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller could return this week. In fact, he said that the Raiders are “anticipating” his return in Week 18.

Rich Bisaccia said they're anticipating getting Darren Waller back this week. #Raiders — Anthony Galaviz (@agalaviz_TheBee) January 3, 2022

Waller has not played since being injured in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day. In the contest before Week 12, he caught seven passes for 116 yards against the Bengals and was finally starting to look like the player we saw in 2020.

If Waller can return to the lineup and give the Raiders a spark, that might be exactly what they need to upset the Chargers in Week 18. Adding a proven, Pro Bowl talent back to the offense like Waller could be a huge bump to not only Derek Carr, but the entire team.

We will continue to monitor his usage in practice this week to see if he will be ready for this playoff-like game in Las Vegas. Waller has played in just 10 games this season, catching 54 passes for 643 yards and two touchdowns.

