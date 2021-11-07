Raiders answer Giants with quick TD of their own

One of the questions coming into Sunday’s Raiders-Giants game was how the Raiders would look after a week that saw 2020 first-round pick Henry Ruggs released in the wake of his felony DUI arrest.

His absence didn’t appear to be an issue for the team’s offense. They moved 73 yards in 10 plays on their first drive and tied the Giants at 7 with a Hunter Renfrow touchdown catch.

Derek Carr hit Renfrow from two yards out for the score and also hit him with a nice 20-yard throw on a third down that marked the Raiders’ biggest gainer of the drive. Running back Josh Jacobs had four carries for 33 yards in his return from a chest injury.

The Giants opened the game with an Evan Engram touchdown and the defenses have some work to do on both sides of the field.

