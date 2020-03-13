Raiders get another look at Jalen Hurts, CeeDee Lamb at Oklahoma Pro Day

The Raiders' draft board is getting clearer as we get closer to the 2020 NFL Draft and general manager Mike Mayock got another look at a few of his possible desired targets Wednesday.

Mayock was in attendance at the Oklahoma Pro Day, where quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, linebacker Kenneth Murray and defensive tackle Neville Gallimore among others worked out. Mayock was seen chatting with Hurts in between drills.

Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts & Raiders GM Mike Mayock conversate at OU Pro Day pic.twitter.com/2LZ7MXeeoS — DEE SPORTS GUY (@RodH75727469) March 11, 2020

The Raiders currently own the No. 12 and No. 19 overall picks in the first round as well as three third-round draft picks.

Mayock and head coach Jon Gruden would love it if Lamb fell to them at No. 12. He would give them a dynamic receiver who can stretch the field vertically and make people miss with the ball in his hands.

CeeDee Lamb making his case to be the top WR in the NFL Draft at Oklahoma's Pro Day.pic.twitter.com/XjbOls4Qyh — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 12, 2020

At No. 19, the Raiders surely will look to draft Murray or LSU's Patrick Queen to fill a linebacker hole that has plagued the franchise for years. The linebacker did not work out at his pro day after he tweaked his hamstring during the NFL Scouting Combine.

The Raiders would love to get Gallimore in Silver and Black, but after his electric combine performance, he's likely to be taken in the latter third of the first round.

Hurts is the most interesting one of the bunch. He's quickly rising up draft boards. He wowed at the combine in passing drills, athletic testing and interviews. He has all the necessary tools to be a dynamic quarterback in the new era of the NFL. It would be good for Hurts to go somewhere he can sit a year or two and develop before taking over the starting job, and the Raiders seem to have a great interest in the Heisman Trophy finalist.

He's got good mobility, excellent pocket awareness and a strong arm. He showed a knack for making winning plays during his time at both Alabama and Oklahoma. If he can clean up a his footwork and polish his delivery he has the potential to be the face of a franchise.

In fact, Hurts already appears to have worked on his footwork and delivery, as he showed off at his pro day.

#Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts throwing dimes at their pro day 👀 What round do you see him being selected? #CFB #NFLDraft #NFLTwitter pic.twitter.com/uuU2h1GQ2Y — Unwrapped University 🎓 (@UnwrappedU) March 12, 2020

Hurts made several NFL throws and showed he can work both from the shotgun and under center. If the Raiders like him, they might need to move up into Round 2 to secure him, but they have the ammo to do just that.

The NFL draft currently is expected to be held on schedule amid the coronavirus outbreak. The NFL sent a memo to teams Friday banning them from having prospects at their facilities or visiting them, which means no more pro days.

The NFL sent a memo out to teams prohibiting them, for the time being, from visiting draft prospects or having them to their facilities. So no more Pro Days. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 13, 2020

The Raiders should have enough information at this point to navigate another successful draft. If they have their way, a few Sooners will be wearing silver and black next fall.

