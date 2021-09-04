Raiders announce the signing of veteran RB Peyton Barber

The Raiders tried to claim Royce Freeman earlier this week as the team had a need at the No. 3 running back position. With Jalen Richard headed to the injured reserve list, Las Vegas needed someone who could contribute on offense and help out on special teams.

Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock found their guy as the team announced the signing of veteran running back Peyton Barber. It’s just a one-year deal for Barber, who will likely just stay on the roster until Richard is healthy enough to play.

Barber last played for the Washington Football Team, totaling 270 yards and four touchdowns last season. He has 30 career starts under his belt, but he has mostly been a backup throughout his time in the NFL.

With Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake on the roster, Barber doesn’t figure to get a lot of touches. But he is a reliable back who can play on all three downs if needed. However, look for most of his work to come on special teams for Las Vegas.

