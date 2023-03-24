The Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent John Jenkins, the team announced Friday.

The defensive tackle has 10 years of experience, spending the past two in Miami. He played 260 defensive snaps and 61 on special teams in 16 games last season, totaling 20 tackles.

The Saints made Jenkins a third-round draft selection in 2013, and he spent more than three seasons in New Orleans. He also has played for the Seahawks, Bears and Giants.

In his career, Jenkins has 212 tackles, 2.5 sacks, four passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He has also played in five postseason games and recorded eight tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery.

Raiders announce the signing of John Jenkins originally appeared on Pro Football Talk