Raiders announce multi-year extension with Maxx Crosby

Two years to the day that he became sober, Maxx Crosby signed a multi-year extension with the Raiders. The team and Crosby announced the signing, which, according to multiple reports, is a four-year deal and contains $98 million in new money with $53 million guaranteed.

It makes the pass rusher one of the highest-paid defensive players in NFL history.

Earlier in the day, Crosby had tweeted that today marks the two-year anniversary of when he checked himself into an alcohol rehab center.

He has made good.

In 2019, the Raiders made Crosby a fourth-round choice. He has 25 sacks in three seasons and made his first Pro Bowl in 2021.

Crosby’s 82 quarterback pressures and 53 quarterback hurries were the most in the NFL last season, according to Next Gen Stats.

Now, he reaps the reward.

