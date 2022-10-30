Raiders announce inactives for Week 8

The Raiders have announced their list of inactive players ahead of Week 8. That list does not include Davante Adams, who was listed as questionable coming into the week. Adams was dealing with an illness earlier in the week and missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Raiders will not have Darren Waller, who will miss his second-straight game with a hamstring injury. While he was able to practice this week, the Raiders wanted to give him one more week off before inserting him back into the lineup. Look for Foster Moreau to take his place in the starting lineup.

Here is the full list of inactive players via the Las Vegas Raiders:

The following players are inactive for #LVvsNO pic.twitter.com/CdVmghHlFO — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 30, 2022

