Raiders announce inactives ahead of Week 13

The Raiders have a chance to go on their first three-game winning streak of the season. All they have to do is defeat the Los Angeles Chargers, who they lost to in Week 1.

The good news is that the Raiders are getting a bit healthier. Nate Hobbs will play for the first time in several weeks after coming back from a wrist injury. They will also have running back Josh Jacobs, who totaled 303 yards against the Seahawks last week.

Here is the full list of inactive for the Raiders ahead of their big AFC West matchup in Week 13:

The following players are inactive for #LACvsLV pic.twitter.com/stKjMU6Pdc — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 4, 2022

