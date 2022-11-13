Raiders announce inactives ahead of Week 10 matchup with Colts

The Las Vegas Raiders are playing a must-win game in Week 10 as they host the Indianapolis Colts. They will be very short-handed in this game as the Raiders put Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow on the injured reserve list earlier this week.

They will also be without linebacker Divine Deablo, who will miss at least the next four games with an injury. They will also be without Pro Bowl linebacker Denzel Perryman, who was questionable going into this game. It’s a banged-up unit that needs to find a way to get a win against an equally bad team.

Here are the inactive players for the Raiders in Week 10 via the team’s official Twitter account:

The following players are inactive for #INDvsLV pic.twitter.com/2zximEaoE3 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 13, 2022

