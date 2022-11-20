Raiders announce inactives ahead of Week 11 matchup vs. Broncos

Going into Week 11, the Raiders have one of the league’s most banged-up rosters. They will be without Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow once again as both players were placed on the injured reserve list last week.

The good news is that the Raiders will have All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, who missed some practice time with an abdomen injury. There was some doubt earlier this week if he’d be able to go, but he is up and will have a fantastic battle ahead of him against Patrick Surtain II.

Here is the full list of their inactive players via the Las Vegas Raiders:

The following players are inactive for #LVvsDEN pic.twitter.com/3MPslv3oOg — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 20, 2022

