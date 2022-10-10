Raiders announce inactive players ahead of Week 5 matchup vs. Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5 on Monday Night Football. Needless to say, it’s a huge game for the Raiders as a win could put them within a 0.5 game of the division after an 0-3 start.

But with a loss, the Raiders would essentially fall out of the division race at 1-4 and would be slated to pick No. 1 overall if the season ended today.

Ahead of that huge AFC West matchup, the Raiders have announced their inactive players for Week 5. That list doesn’t include Hunter Renfrow, who will return to the lineup after missing the last two games with a concussion.

The Raiders will be without tight end Foster Moreau, who continues to nurse an injury. He did not practice all week, so look for the Raiders to use more three receiver sets, especially with Renfrow back on the field.

Here are all the players that are inactive for the Raiders going into Monday night:

RB Brittain Brown

LB Jayon Brown

TE Foster Moreau

DT Johnathan Hankins

DT Matthew Butler

DE Tashawn Bower

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire