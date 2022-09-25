Raiders announce inactive players ahead of Week 3 matchup with Titans

It’s not quite a must-win game for the Raiders in Week 3, but it’s pretty close. If the Raiders want to have any chance of making the playoffs during the 2022 season, they need to find a way to get a road win against the Titans.

However, the Raiders will be without several key players this week due to injuries.

The team will not have Pro Bowl receiver Hunter Renfrow, who suffered a concussion on the last play against the Cardinals in Week 2. That means a bigger workload for Davante Adams, who caught just two passes last week.

They will also be without Pro Bowl linebacker Denzel Perryman, who will now have missed the last two games. Both are big losses for a team that doesn’t have a ton of depth.

Here are the rest of the inactive players for the Raiders heading into Week 3:

The following players are inactive for #LVvsTEN pic.twitter.com/SipiP6NAGR — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 25, 2022

