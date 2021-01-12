Raiders announce hire of DC Gus Bradley with photo of a coach who is not Gus Bradley

Below is a tweet posted by the Las Vegas Raiders announcing they have hired former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley as their defensive coordinator.

It contains two sentences, a link to a webpage with more sentences and a photo of the coach during his time with the Los Angeles Chargers, with whom he was also defensive coordinator.

Welcome to Las Vegas, Coach.



We have hired Gus Bradley as our defensive coordinator » https://t.co/8xRvXKpKnH pic.twitter.com/trpr74atDI — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) January 12, 2021

It is an unremarkable tweet announcing a mildly remarkable hire, but for the fact that it was the Raiders’ second attempt at doing so. Because the first attempt did not go well.

Specifically, the now-deleted first attempt contained the same two sentences, the same link to a webpage with more sentences and a photo — nay, a graphic with a photoshopped picture — of a coach who was not Gus Bradley. It was Ken Whisenhunt, the former offensive coordinator of the Chargers who doesn’t look very much like Gus Bradley.

The official #Raiders twitter account welcomed former #Chargers DC Gus Bradley to Las Vegas by posting a picture of.... former #Chargers OC Ken Whisenhunt.



Not great. pic.twitter.com/yki6Te5Tvw — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 12, 2021

So it would seem someone working for the Raiders made a mistake. It happens.

Bradley joins the Raiders after four seasons running the Chargers defense under head coach Anthony Lynn, who was fired last week after a second straight sub-.500 season. Whisenhunt was the offensive coordinator for three of those seasons under Lynn.

Bradley’s Chargers defense ranked in the top 10 of the league in yards allowed in all but his first season, so it’s understandable why the Raiders would want to hire him. Before his time with the Chargers, Bradley also coached the Seattle Seahawks defense during the early days of the Legion of Boom, and leveraged that success to get the Jaguars head coaching job, in which his team went 14-48 across four seasons.

Here is a photo of Gus Bradley. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images)

