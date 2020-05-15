Raiders announce dates for preseason games at Allegiant Stadium

The Raiders will officially open Allegiant Stadium with a preseason game Aug. 27 against the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced Thursday.

The team's other home preseason game will be Sept. 3 against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Raiders are scheduled to play four preseason games, with the other two at the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 and the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. Neither game has a date yet, with the Seahawks game to be played between Aug. 13 and 17 and the 49ers Aug. 20 to 24.

Everything is predicated on the coronavirus pandemic and whether the NFL makes any changes to the schedule. The league is still monitoring when all 32 teams can open facilities and won't allow any to open until all 32 get clearance from local and state authorities.

