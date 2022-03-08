Raiders announce new coaching staff additions
Since Josh McDaniels was named the new head coach last month, he has been busy putting together his staff with the Raiders. Most of those hiring have been reported. Monday the team made them official.
Patrick Graham – Defensive Coordinator
Chris Ash – Defensive Backs
Matt Feeney – Defensive Quality Control
Frank Okam – Defensive Line
Antonio Pierce – Linebackers
Rob Ryan – Senior Defensive Assistant
Jason Simmons – Defensive Backs/Pass Game Coordinator
Mick Lombardi – Offensive Coordinator
Edgar Bennett – Wide Receivers
Carmen Bricillo – Offensive Line
Cameron Clemmons – Assistant Offensive Line
Bo Hardegree – Quarterbacks
Kennedy Polamalu – Running Backs
Jerry Schuplinski – Senior Offensive Assistant
Mitch Singler – Offensive Quality Control
Tom McMahon – Special Teams Coordinator
Maurice Drayton – Assistant Special Teams
Matt Sheldon – Director of Football Research and Strategy
A.J. Neibel – Head Strength and Conditioning
D’Anthony Batiste – Strength and Conditioning Assistant
Deuce Gruden – Strength and Conditioning Assistant
Rick Slate – Strength and Conditioning Assistant
One position missing here is that of Tight Ends coach. So figure that hiring should happen in the coming weeks.