Raiders announce new coaching staff additions

Since Josh McDaniels was named the new head coach last month, he has been busy putting together his staff with the Raiders. Most of those hiring have been reported. Monday the team made them official.

Patrick Graham – Defensive Coordinator

Chris Ash – Defensive Backs

Matt Feeney – Defensive Quality Control

Frank Okam – Defensive Line

Antonio Pierce – Linebackers

Rob Ryan – Senior Defensive Assistant

Jason Simmons – Defensive Backs/Pass Game Coordinator

Mick Lombardi – Offensive Coordinator

Edgar Bennett – Wide Receivers

Carmen Bricillo – Offensive Line

Cameron Clemmons – Assistant Offensive Line

Bo Hardegree – Quarterbacks

Kennedy Polamalu – Running Backs

Jerry Schuplinski – Senior Offensive Assistant

Mitch Singler – Offensive Quality Control

Tom McMahon – Special Teams Coordinator

Maurice Drayton – Assistant Special Teams

Matt Sheldon – Director of Football Research and Strategy

A.J. Neibel – Head Strength and Conditioning

D’Anthony Batiste – Strength and Conditioning Assistant

Deuce Gruden – Strength and Conditioning Assistant

Rick Slate – Strength and Conditioning Assistant

One position missing here is that of Tight Ends coach. So figure that hiring should happen in the coming weeks.