Raiders announce 3 preseason matchups

Not long after the Raiders and the rest of the NFL put out their regular season schedules, the Raiders announced their three preseason matchups for this season.

Though specific dates, times, and viewing options are still To Be Determined, we now know who they will play and where.

In addition to their preseason home opener against the former Bay Area rival 49ers, the two teams will hold joint training camp practices in Las Vegas in the leadup to that game.

The following week, it’s a quick trip to LA to face their other former neighbors in the Rams.

Then it’s off to Dallas to face the Cowboys to wrap up their three-game preseason.

The regular season will open on September 10 in Denver.

You can see their full 17-game regular season schedule RIGHT HERE.

