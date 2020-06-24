With 37 days to go until Allegiant Stadium's substantial completion date, the Raiders were already running inside the glistening stadium Wednesday. Well, sort of.

The iconic Raiders shield logo was being scrolled on portions of the video ribbons inside the $2 billion, 65,000-seat future home of the Raiders as crews tested out video boards, large and small. The thin video screens run throughout the stadium on multiple levels.

Tests included the largest interior board, the 254-by-49-foot screen located on the south end of the stadium lit up with color bars. The board has been tested for the first time throughout this week, with Wednesday's test displaying the most pixels that have been seen on the screen at one time, according to the Raiders.

Raiders' new Allegiant Stadium video boards lighting up in Las Vegas originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area