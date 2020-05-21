What goes up must come down, and on Tuesday scaffolding around Allegiant Stadium, the future home of the Las Vegas Raiders and UNLV Rebels, was being dismantled.

Construction has continued at the 65,000-seat, $2 billion stadium throughout the coronavirus pandemic. More than a dozen workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

The final roof panels were installed a little over a month ago. And only a week ago, crews started installing sod for the Raiders' grass field.

Raiders' Allegiant Stadium takes next step with scaffolding removed originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area