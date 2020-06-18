Raiders' Allegiant Stadium completes important ‘super flush’ test
In what is the first "super" event that officials hope will take place in the nearly complete Allegiant Stadium, crews on Tuesday tested an important game-day feature -- the plumbing system.
Stadium trade workers simulated game-day usage of the stadium's 297 restrooms by 65,000 fans with what's known as the "super flush" -- flushing all 1,430 toilets and urinals at nearly the same time while water was running in all of the sinks.
In a video released by the Raiders, workers are seen setting up the test run of the sewage system by communicating via two-way radios to time the flushes and water usage.
