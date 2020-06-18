In what is the first "super" event that officials hope will take place in the nearly complete Allegiant Stadium, crews on Tuesday tested an important game-day feature -- the plumbing system.

Stadium trade workers simulated game-day usage of the stadium's 297 restrooms by 65,000 fans with what's known as the "super flush" -- flushing all 1,430 toilets and urinals at nearly the same time while water was running in all of the sinks.

In a video released by the Raiders, workers are seen setting up the test run of the sewage system by communicating via two-way radios to time the flushes and water usage.

Raiders' Allegiant Stadium completes important super flush test originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area