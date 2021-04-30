Raiders' Alex Leatherwood draft pick skewered by Bill Barnwell

Bill Barnwell skewers Raiders for Leatherwood pick at No. 17 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Raiders general manager Mike Mayock used to make a living as a draft expert for NFL Media.

His former colleagues were mostly panning his first-round pick Thursday, as Las Vegas selected Alabama offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood at No. 17 overall.

Bill Barnwell of ESPN took a sarcastic shot at the Raiders for taking Leatherwood so early.

Raiders love picking players who probably would have been there 20 picks later. This tactic has not worked out particularly well for them in the Gruden era but why stop now — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) April 30, 2021

Mayock has been at the controls with coach Jon Gruden for six first-round picks since 2019. Josh Jacobs has lived up to his billing as a Pro Bowl running back. The other four? Not so much.

Cornerback Damon Arnette (No. 19 overall, 2020) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (No. 4 overall, 2019) were viewed by many as reach picks on draft night, while Henry Ruggs (No. 12 overall, 2020) and Johnathan Abram (No. 27 overall, 2019) have been injured or unproductive as well.

It seems the Raiders go for the players with the best tools and try to coach 'em up at the next level, but it hasn't transpired in much success yet.

Now Mayock is hoping Leatherwood can buck that trend, as many figured he was a Day 2 pick who might have been available at No. 48 when Las Vegas is scheduled to draft in the second round.

Leatherwood’s career will also be tracked alongside Virginia Tech’s Christian Darrisaw, whom the Minnesota Vikings at No. 23, and Oklahoma State’s Teven Jenkins, who's yet to be picked. Many project more stability from Darrisaw and Jenkins in the NFL, but Mayock is hoping he made the right call.