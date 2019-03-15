Raiders agree to deal to play in Oakland for at least one more season

The Oakland Raiders will play at least one more year in their longtime home.

After looking for a temporary home before the franchise’s move to Las Vegas, Raiders owner Mark Davis agreed with East Bay officials on a deal on Friday to bring his team back to the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum for the 2019 NFL season.

The two sides agreed to a deal for a new lease, and the Coliseum Stadium Authority board voted unanimously on Friday to approve the extension.

NFL officials had been sweating the 11th-hour deal as they start putting the final touches on the 2019 league schedule. With the agreement in place and the Raiders set to return to Oakland, the league can move forward with planning all 32 teams’ schedules.

When the Raiders beat the Denver Broncos at home on Christmas Eve last year, it appeared it might be the final time that Oakland fans could cheer on their team in the Coliseum. But this new agreement, after the team scoured through other stadium options in and out of the Bay Area, assures they’ll have yet another chance for a proper sendoff.

The Christmas Eve 2018 Raiders game will not be the final time the team plays games at Oakland Alameda County Coliseum, it turns out (AP Photo)

Although Vegas remains on the team’s horizon in 2020, the new lease agreement includes an option for the team to stay in Oakland for that season in case the Raiders’ new $1.84 billion stadium in Las Vegas isn’t completed on time.

The Raiders will pay $7.5 million for nine home games (they have a “home” game scheduled for London), along with $750,000 in parking arrears, for 2019. If they must stay in 2020, the rent would increase to $10.5 million for that season.

Although the Oakland City Council and Alameda County administrators still must approve the deal, it’s expected to go through.

That means that Oakland fans will get to see their shiny new wide receiver, Antonio Brown, in the Silver and Black for at least one more season.

