Raiders agree to terms with QB Jimmy Garoppolo

The Raiders have their next franchise quarterback. After releasing Derek Carr earlier this offseason, the Raiders have finally replaced him via free agency.

The Raiders have reportedly agreed to terms with free-agent QB Jimmy Garoppolo. That news was first reported by Mike Garafolo of NFL media

The #Raiders are closing in on a deal with QB Jimmy Garoppolo, sources say. After six seasons and a Super Bowl appearance with the #49ers, Jimmy G is on his way to Vegas, the site of this season’s Super Bowl, to reunite with Josh McDaniels. pic.twitter.com/R4dSLyj5SX — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2023

Garoppolo has started 57 games in his NFL career, going 40-17 as a starter. He started 10 games during the 2022 season with the 49ers winning seven of those games. He injured his ankle late in the season and was unable to return for the playoffs. However, Garoppolo is healthy now and should be ready for all the off-season activities for the Raiders.

Garoppolo played the first three seasons of his career in New England as he was coached by Josh McDaniels, who was the offensive coordinator at the time. Garoppolo only started two games in New England, winning both starts. The familiarity with the coaching staff and front office is a big reason why this deal ultimately took place.

Signing Garoppolo doesn’t mean the Raiders couldn’t select a quarterback at No. 7, but it does make it far less likely. Still, this was an expected move by a franchise that had to add a veteran quarterback this off-season.

