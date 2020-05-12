The Raiders have agreed to terms with cornerback Prince Amukamara, NFL Network reports.

The sides still have some t’s to cross and i’s to dot, but they have agreed to overall terms.

Amukamara ranked 16th on PFT’s list of top-25 remaining free agents.

Amukamara, the 19th overall choice of the Giants in 2011, is joining his fourth team. He spent the past three seasons in Chicago.

In 2019, Amukamara made 53 tackles, 10 pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Amukamara, who turns 31 next month, has 10 career interceptions and 78 pass breakups. He has never made the Pro Bowl.

Raiders agree to terms with Prince Amukamara originally appeared on Pro Football Talk