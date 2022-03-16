Raiders agree to terms with ex-Bears DT Bilal Nichols

Marcus Mosher
·1 min read
In this article:
The Raiders have made their second outside free-agent move. After signing cornerback Diaries Phillips on Tuesday, the Raiders signed another veteran at a key spot.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Raiders have agreed to terms with former Bears’ defensive tackle Bilal Nichols. It is a two-year deal worth up to $11 million with $9 million guaranteed.

Nichols has totaled 62 pressures over the last two years and gives the Raiders some pass-rush help in the middle of their defense. He is only 25 years old and appears to be an ascending player after a fantastic 2021 campaign.

The Raiders certainly aren’t done improving their defensive tackle spot, but this is certainly a good start. Look for them to add a run-stopping defensive tackle over the next few days.

