Raiders agree to terms with Divine Deablo

Like many of the teams around the league, the Raiders have gotten another draft pick under contract.

Per NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reports Las Vegas has agreed to terms with linebacker Divine Deablo.

Selected at No. 80 overall in the third round, Deablo played his college ball at Virginia Tech. He was a first-team, All-ACC honoree in 2020 after recording 55 tackles and four interceptions in nine games.

The Raiders have now agreed to deals with all but one of their draftees. Thrid-round defensive end Malcolm Koonce is the outstanding 2021 pick.

