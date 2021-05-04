Raiders agree to terms with Casey Hayward

Charean Williams
·1 min read
The Raiders are signing free agent cornerback Casey Hayward to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million, NFL reporter Josina Anderson reports.

It reunites Hayward with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and defensive backs coach Ron Milus.

The Chargers cut Hayward on March 13.

Hayward, 31, was scheduled to make a $9.75 million base salary this season.

Hayward spent five seasons with the Chargers, earning Pro Bowl honors in both 2016 and 2017. He made 14 interceptions and 66 pass breakups in 78 games with the team.

The Packers made him a second-round choice in 2012, and he played four seasons in Green Bay before leaving to join the Chargers.

