Raiders agree to terms with Carl Nassib

The Raiders have had an active day, agreeing to terms with Jeff Heath, Maliek Collins, Cory Littleton and Jason Witten. They are not done.

The team also has reached agreement with defensive lineman Carl Nassib, Jerry McDonald of the Oakland Tribune reports.

Nassib, 26, had 12.5 sacks the past two seasons with the Buccaneers.

He has 18 sacks, 31 tackles for loss and 40 quarterback hits in the 59 games he has played in his career.

Nassib spent two seasons with the Browns after they made him a third-round choice.

